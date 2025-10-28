‘I am going to have kids’: Rashmika Mandanna

Hyderabad: Actress Rashmika Mandanna continues to rule hearts across the country. With back-to-back blockbuster movies and a charm that blends warmth with confidence, she has become one of the most sought-after actresses in Indian cinema. From Pushpa to Animal and now The Girlfriend, Rashmika’s career shows no signs of slowing down.

Rashmika “I Already Feel I’m Going to Have Kids”

While promoting her upcoming film The Girlfriend, Rashmika opened up about motherhood, health, and work-life balance. Known for her honesty, she shared a heartfelt confession that touched many hearts. “I’m not even a mother yet, but I already feel I’m going to have kids. I love that it’s going to happen,” she said. “I feel something deeply for these little humans who aren’t even born yet. I want to protect them. If I have to go to war for them, I should be fit enough to do it.”

Rashmika also admitted that she tends to overwork, something she doesn’t advise others to do. She stressed the importance of getting enough rest, spending time with family, and staying healthy. “Don’t overwork. It’s not sustainable. Do what’s comfortable for you,” she advised.

Rashmika and Vijay’s Engagement Rumours

Amidst her professional success, Rashmika’s personal life is also grabbing attention. Reports claim that she and actor Vijay Deverakonda got secretly engaged earlier this month. Both were spotted wearing matching rings Rashmika’s diamond sparkler and Vijay’s sleek platinum band. During an interview, when asked about the engagement, Rashmika smiled and said,

“Everyone already knows about it.”

The couple is reportedly planning a private wedding in February next year. For now, fans can’t stop adoring this power couple and the actress who continues to balance fame, love, and self-awareness with grace.