‘I am in love with Sai Pallavi,’ confesses THIS Bollywood actor

Mumbai: Sai Pallavi, the talented and naturally beautiful actress, continues to enchant audiences with her captivating performances. The gorgeous young star, known for her acting abilities and stunning looks, has a large fan base that includes celebrities from the industry. Gulshan Devaiah, a Bollywood actor, recently expressed his admiration for the actress and revealed that he has huge crush on her.

Gulshan Devaiah openly confessed his long-held admiration for Sai Pallavi during one of his interviews with media. He said, “I have a huge crush on Sai Pallavi. I’ve been in love with her for a long time. I even have her number. But I never dared to go near her and tell her about it. She’s a wonderful dancer, an amazing actress. She’s just a crush for me. Nothing more.”

He further added, “She is a very talented actress. I hope one day I will get a chance to work with her. That is enough for me to be happy. I don’t know the rest.”

While Gulshan Devaiah admits to having feelings for Sai Pallavi, he admires her talent and professionalism. He expressed his desire to work with her someday, emphasising that the chance to work with such a talented actress would bring him great joy.

With Gulshan Devaiah openly expressing his admiration for Sai Pallavi, it is clear that her attractiveness goes beyond boundaries and has touched the hearts of people from all walks of life. Sai Pallavi’s talent and natural beauty continue to leave a lasting mark on everyone, making her one of the industry’s most sought-after actresses.

While fans anticipate the possibility of seeing Gulshan Devaiah and Sai Pallavi share the screen, the focus remains on their individual journeys and the significant contributions they make to the world of entertainment.