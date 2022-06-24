‘I am still a beggar,’ says Nia Sharma

Hyderabad: Popular actress Nia Sharma is one of the highest-paid female stars in the television industry. She began her career with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and was featured in shows like Jamai Raja. The actress has also worked in music videos.

Nia Sharma was last seen in a music video for Javed Ali’s song Hairaan opposite Kunaal Roy Kapoor but has been missing from the small screen since her stint in Bigg Boss OTT in the year 2021.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Nia has opened up about her break from shows. She said, She said, “Hum woh log nahi hai jo voluntarily breaks lenge (I am not that person who will take breaks voluntarily). I am not in that position. I’m still a beggar, who needs work, who needs money. I can never say that I need a break. I will never need a break in my life. I need work. I want work.”

She further added that she chose to wait and wait for the right script for her comeback. She said, “At the same time, yes, I choose. I want to wait for the right one. And woh waiting kabhi apki 6 mahine hoti hai, kabhi saalon lag jaate hai, kabhi char saal lag jaate hai (And the waiting can be 6 months long, a year long, or it can take years too). That is unfortunately a drawback or a pitfall of what we are in. Sometimes, I feel really bad, very very let down at times.”