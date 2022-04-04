I am very much alive: Kiren Rijiju responds to Supriya Sule gaffe

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: Responding to NCP MP Supriya Sule in a lighter note, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Monday that he is very much alive and performing his duty.

Sharing a short clip of Sule speaking in the Lok Sabha last week, Rijiju tweeted, “I am very much alive and performing my duty @supriya_sule Ji… Lighter note apart, thank you for the pleasant words because the spirit of sports transcends beyond politics and ideology to make one #TeamIndia.”

In the video, Sule could be heard talking about Rijiju’s contributions as Sport Minister, and accidentally saying, “He is no more.”

After some members pointed out the gaffe, Sule corrected herself and said that Rijiju is no more the Sports Minister.

Lauding his contribution as Sport Minister, Sule said Rijiju’s contribution was substantial and the whole House should compliment him in one voice.

