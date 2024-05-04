'I broke up...' says Suhana Khan in a viral video

Mumbai: Suhana Khan took to her social media and uploaded a video of her most recent advertisement. In the video, she confidently declared, “I have news! I broke up.”

However, it turns out that she wasn’t referring to her boyfriend. Instead, she playfully clarified that she had changed her soap brand. Yes, you read that right—Suhana’s breakup was all about switching to a different soap!

The actress became the brand ambassador of Lux and was announcing the same via this fun video.

Watch it here:

Is Suhana Khan Dating Agastya Nanda?

Suhana and Agastya’s dating rumors have been making headlines for a long time now. The two made their acting debuts in December last year with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. During the promotions for the film, Mihir Ahuja, who played the role of Jughead in The Archies, was asked about Suhana and Agastya’s dating rumors.

“Honestly, I am not sure if they are dating or not,” the young actor told Zoom Entertainment and shared that he isn’t bothered that the love life of The Archies stars is being discussed. “I am not sure if they are being given that attention for that. But I think it’s cool. It doesn’t worry me. I am pretty okay with that and media is just doing their job,” Ahuja added.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s Reaction

Suhana’s rumored boyfriend is Agastya Nanda, the grandson of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Agastya made his debut alongside Suhana in “The Archies.” Interestingly, Agastya’s mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, reacted to Suhana’s video by posting a pink ribbon emoji in the comments section. It seems like Shweta took the playful announcement in stride and joined in the fun.

Suhana’s Upcoming Projects

While Suhana’s OTT debut garnered attention, she is now gearing up for her first feature film. Titled “King,” the film will feature Suhana alongside her superstar father, Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, “King” promises to be a thrilling cinematic experience, complete with high-octane action sequences. The film’s shoot is reportedly scheduled to begin in London soon.