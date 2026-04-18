Mumbai: Over the years, the Indian entertainment industry has witnessed several celebrities making deeply personal choices about faith, often sparking public curiosity and debate. From conversions for love to spiritual exploration, these journeys have always grabbed attention. Television actress Chahatt Khanna is now the latest to open up about her own story.

Chahatt Khanna has found herself in the spotlight after opening up about her past decision to convert to Islam and the assumptions that followed. In an industry where personal choices often become public debates, her candid remarks have sparked fresh conversations around faith, identity, and individual freedom.

Chahatt Khanna opens up on accepting Islam

Known for her role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Chahatt Khanna addressed the long-standing speculation around her conversion during her marriage to Farhan Mirza. In a recent interview, the actress clarified that her decision to embrace Islam was entirely voluntary and not influenced by external pressure, contrary to widespread belief.

The actress also emphasized that she celebrates festivals like Eid and Diwali with equal enthusiasm, reflecting her inclusive outlook toward faith.

“I am a very secular person. I celebrate Eid just as well as I celebrate Diwali, whether it was during my marriage or otherwise. Yes, I had converted to Islam by my own choice. Many people said that I was forced to convert, but I have never said that,” she said.

Chahatt Khanna also spoke about how her statements are often taken out of context, leading to misleading narratives. “One sentence gets picked and presented differently,” she said, highlighting the challenges of being in the public eye.

Returned to Sanatan Dharma

In an earlier interview with Telly Talk India in 2024, Khanna had shared that while she embraced certain teachings of Islam, she eventually returned to Sanatan Dharma after her divorce. She described the journey as a phase of self-discovery, adding that it took her several years to reconnect with her roots and gain clarity about her beliefs.

Chahatt Khanna was previously married to businessman Bharat Narsinghani before tying the knot with Farhan Mirza in 2013. The latter marriage ended in 2018, with the actress citing mental and sexual harassment. She is now focused on her personal growth and raising her two daughters.

Having started her career at a young age with a television debut in 2002 and a role in the film 7½ Phere, Chahatt Khanna continues to remain a known face in the entertainment industry.