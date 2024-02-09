‘I could write a thesis on it’: Yami Gautam recalls shooting for ‘Article 370’ during pregnancy

Mumbai: Yami Gautam is currently occupied with the promotion of her upcoming film ‘Article 370’. During the trailer launch, she and her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar confirmed the news of their pregnancy and she admitted that shooting during that time period was mentally exhausting for her.

She also shared that she shot action sequences during the first few months of pregnancy, and she acknowledged her husband, Aditya, and her team as being her strongest supporters.

She said, “It was challenging. It was mentally draining too. I could write a thesis on it. There are so many questions, the firsts are always challenging. Suppose you ask me about motherhood and everything coming together. In that case, I really don’t know what I would have done had Aditya not been there by my side, Lokesh bhayiyaa (Dhar) (brother-in-law), and everyone…”

The film required her to perform a number of action sequences for which she received extensive preparation. Yami explained that it wasn’t difficult because by the time she found out she was pregnant, she just had the dubbing part to do. She elaborated further, saying,

Yami added, “There was rigorous training that was involved for the film. You want to be cautious, and careful and I am thankful to all the doctors who were supervising this secretly. But luckily, I had only the talkie portions left to shoot. So we could manage. But this felt surreal because the baby was also a part of it. Some of the inspiration also came from how I saw my mother work her way through. We Indian women are stronger than we give ourselves credit for. “

Dhar also expressed his excitement and shared, “It was an amazing time because of the way the film happened and the way we got to know about the baby honestly, it almost felt like..wo Abhimanyu waali story yaad aa gyi (it reminded me of Abhimanyu’s story). The baby knows exactly about how 370 was abrogated…..We will get to know that if it’s gonna be Laxmi or a Ganesha….. “

The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, announced the news of pregnancy at the trailer launch of their film ‘Article 370’.

While interacting with the media, Aditya said, “Our baby is on its way.”

Yami is reportedly five-and-a-half months pregnant. Her delivery is due in May 2024.

She marked a stunning appearance at the event of ‘Article 370’. Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh. The duo had previously worked together in the 2019 war-action drama ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’.

Talking about the film, ‘Article 370’, it is directed by National Award-winning Aditya Suhas Jambhale.

It is poised to deliver an intense narrative, edge-of-the-seat experience with some powerhouse performances. The film is headlined by Yami Gautam together with Priyamani.

Briefing about ‘Article 370’ Yami Gautam said earlier, “‘Article 370’ is a bold chapter of India’s history. A political-action-drama inspired by true events, which will show an in-depth portrayal of how intelligence and politics work hand in hand to take some of the most important decisions that change the course for a nation. I am hopeful that the audience will enjoy this genre-defining film. Personally, for me as an actor, this film gave me the opportunity to delve into newer depths of complexities and once again gave me a role that hasn’t been treaded before.”

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film is slated to release in cinemas on February 23.