‘I don’t hate Modi…’: LoP Rahul Gandhi at US University

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his ongoing visit to the United States (US) said that he does not hate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rather empathizes with him.

The comment was made during an interaction at Georgetown University in Washington DC. “You will be surprised, but I don’t hate Mr Modi. He has got a point of view, I don’t agree with his point of view, but I don’t hate him,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi said that he might not share similar points of view with Modi but that does not make the Prime Minister his enemy. “It’s not that I think that he is my enemy. He’s got a different point of view, I have got a different point of view. I have empathy and compassion for what he is doing. And I think that’s a much better place to be in instead of him versus me. I don’t think that’s productive,” he said Rahul.

India is a fair place: Rahul

During the interaction, Rahul also raised the caste census issue and said that the party would call for the scrapping of reservations only when “India is a fair place”.

“The elephant in the room is that 90 percent of India — OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis — are not represented in key sectors. A caste census is a simple exercise to assess how lower castes, backward castes, and Dalits are integrated into the system. Out of the top 200 businesses in India, nearly none are owned by 90 percent of the population. The highest courts and media show almost no participation from these groups.”

Rahul began his three-day US visit on September 8, receiving a warm reception. This is his first trip to America since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress leader will be in Dallas and Texas, on September 8 and in Washington, DC, on September 9-10.