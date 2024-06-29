‘I don’t think Munawar Faruqui is married’: Khanzaadi

Mumbai: Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony last month. Although the couple hasn’t officially announced their marriage on social media, they have been dropping subtle hints on Instagram. Currently, they are enjoying a holiday in Dubai.

However, a shocking comment from Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant Firoza Khan, also known as Khanzaadi, has stirred the pot. In a recent interview, Khanzaadi expressed her disbelief about Munawar’s second marriage, stating she won’t accept it until Munawar himself confirms it.

“Yes, I got to know about the reports of his wedding. I am actually still not sure. I don’t think that he (Munawar Faruqui) is married. Jab tak woh khud nahi bolta hai tab tak main nahi manane wali (Unless and until he himself confirms it, I will not believe that he is married),” Khanzaadi told Telly Talk.

Reports suggest that Munawar and Mehzabeen married on May 26, 2024, in a small family affair. Despite the lack of an official announcement, photos of the couple cutting a cake together have surfaced online.

To celebrate their one-month anniversary, Mehzabeen, a professional makeup artist, shared a picture of the anniversary cake on Instagram Stories with the message, “Happy 1 Month Anniversary M & M.” The cake also featured hashtags like “1 month” and “Alhamdulillah,” along with a red heart emoji. Munawar reshared the post, adding, “Allahumma Barik.”

For those unfamiliar, Munawar was previously married to Jasmine, with whom he shares a son, Mikael. The couple parted ways in 2022.