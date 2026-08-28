I gave you crores to buy a house: Sukesh to Nora Fatehi

Mumbai: Days after Nora Fatehi broke down while recalling the controversy surrounding her alleged association with Sukesh Chandrasekhar, a handwritten letter attributed to the jailed conman has surfaced online, pulling the actress back into the storm.

During her appearance on the Dream with Dr Sheen podcast, Nora said the controversy left her “traumatised” and “alone.” She claimed she lost brands and work after people began assuming she knew, dated and accepted money from Sukesh.

Now, the note attributed to Sukesh has directly challenged her version of events. Addressing the actress as “Nora, Nora,” the writer dismissed her emotional appearance as “pathetic drama” and accused her of shedding “crocodile tears” for public sympathy.

The letter then makes several serious allegations against Nora. Sukesh claimed that he gave her crores of rupees to purchase a house in Casablanca, Morocco, and challenged her to release their alleged conversations from that period.

He also referred to purported WhatsApp chats involving luxury gifts, claiming Nora knew about his identity and influence while allegedly discussing Birkins, BMWs and a Range Rover with him. The letter recalled a reported conversation in which she allegedly described the Range Rover as a “cute statement car.”

Sukesh further alleged that Nora was jealous of his relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez and would call him up to 10 times a day. He accused her of asking him to leave Jacqueline and claimed she wanted him to finance her lifestyle.

None of the allegations made in the handwritten note have been independently verified, and the pages circulating online do not include supporting chats or other evidence.

The strongest warning comes towards the end of the letter, where the writer tells Nora, “Do not provoke me,” and threatens to release what he describes as the “remaining proof.” He further claims that no amount of public relations could protect her reputation if he decided to make everything public.

Interestingly, despite the angry accusations and warning, the letter concludes with the word “Love,” followed by a signature attributed to Sukesh.

The letter may have delivered fresh drama, but it has not yet delivered the promised proof. Until the alleged chats and evidence surface, it remains another explosive set of claims in a controversy that refuses to fade.