I have no role in bail process of Delhi blast convict Bhullar, says Arvind Kejriwal

Jalandhar: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday accused Shiromani Akali Dal of doing politics over demand for “permanent release” of 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar and said he had no role in the bail process.

“I have no role in the bail process of Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar. Akali Dal is doing bad politics on this. The Sentence Review Board will make a decision (on permanent release) and Lieutenant Governor (LG) will take the final decision. I asked Home Secretary to hold a meeting of the review board soon,” Kejriwal said.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal had on Sunday last accused Kejriwal of not signing release papers of Bhullar and said that the matter should not be kept pending.

“Both Centre and judiciary approved the release of Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar, who has completed his jail term, but due to some unknown reasons, Kejriwal not signing release papers,” he had alleged.

The Chief Minister who addressed a programme in town hall said he was from the ‘baniya’ community but ‘baniyas’ of Delhi did not vote for him as they were BJP but started voting for AAP after he won their hearts.

He urged people to vote for AAP and said the party will win the hearts of people through its governance if voted to power.

“Industrialists were considered BJP’s vote bank in Delhi. I myself am a ‘baniya but Delhi’s baniya never voted for me. They started voting after I won their hearts. Give us five years, we will win your hearts too,” he said.

Kejriwal also said a law should definitely be made against religious conversions but nobody should be wrongly harassed through this. He said any conversion through use of force is wrong.

He announced that no new tax will be imposed in Punjab after the AAP comes to power.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and counting of votes will take place on March 10.