Have nothing to say: Umar Khalid’s father on SC denying bail

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy matter

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 5th January 2026 2:52 pm IST|   Updated: 5th January 2026 3:41 pm IST
New Delhi: Umar Khalid’s father SQR Ilyas says he has “nothing to say” about the Supreme Court not granting bail to his son in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

The Supreme Court on Monday, January 5, refused to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy matter, saying there was a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

“I have nothing to say. The judgement is before you,” Ilyas said.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria, however, granted bail to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad in the case.

