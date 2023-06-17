I have very good working relationship with West Bengal govt: Governor

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Saturday said he has an “excellent working relationship” with the Mamata Banerjee government despite “agreements and disagreements.”

Bose said there have been discussions between him and the state government on sensitive issues, but every time they were held “respecting each other’s turf”.

In an interview with PTI at the Raj Bhavan, Bose said his primary goal is the welfare of West Bengal’s people and he never faced any hurdles from the state government.

“I have a very good working relationship with the state government. There can be agreements and disagreements. There can also be divergence of interests and priorities. That’s what keeps the government going. We discuss sensitive issues but always maintain the Lakshman Rekha’ and never try to redraw it,” Bose said.

The ‘Lakshman Rekha’, as depicted in the Ramayana, is a line drawn by Lakshman around their dwelling where he was staying with his elder brother Rama and sister-in-law Sita in the Panchavati forest. Lakshman had drawn the line to protect Sita when he had gone out to look for Rama in the forest.

The Governor described Banerjee as his “Constitutional colleague” and said both should work together for the well-being of the people.

“We are constitutional colleagues and not in the game of assessing each other. We have to give good governance. That’s what I am trying to do and I haven’t faced any obstacles so far,” he said.

On July 8 panchayat polls, Bose said, “Just because there are some lawbreakers, people should not shy away from asserting their democratic rights. The lawbreakers have to be brought to book. Timely action against violence is needed,” he said.

On allegations by Trinamool Congress that he is working on behalf of the BJP, Bose said a political party being critical of the Governor is not strange in a democracy.

“A political party has the right to arrive at any political conclusion. They can assess the Governor in any manner they choose. This is a pluralistic society where different shades of opinion can grow. I welcome criticism and critics are the best teachers,” Bose said.

Bose, a retired Kerala cadre IAS officer of the 1977 batch, has been describing Bengal as his second home since the day he became Bengal’s Governor in November last.

Bose said he has the freedom to suggest midcourse corrections if required.

“West Bengal as a state and its people are a class apart. Culturally, socially and in every way Bengal has a gravitas that is unique, sublime and admirable,” he added.

Bose asserted that his assessment depends on his observation of the state government’s performance. “There is cooperative federalism in this country and I have been able to function within its norms,” he added.

“Wherever midcourse corrections are required, I have the freedom to suggest and I get a response from the administration. As Governor, I exercise my duty as an authority to be consulted, to be informed, and to intervene. I have not apprehended, nor encountered any hurdles while discharging my duties,” he said.

Bose, the 22nd governor of the state, said being accessible to people is his first duty.

“I will work for the well-being and welfare of the people of Bengal. I want to be an accessible Governor. It is the common people who put me in this chair and it is my duty is to look after their welfare,” he added.