‘I Love Muhammad’ posters removed in Ghaziabad, police denies Bajrang Dal’s role

Posters of ‘I love Muhammad’ were removed by the UP police from a few localities of Ghaziabad on Saturday, September 27. Reports suggest that the action was taken under pressure from the Bajrang Dal, claims that police deny.

According to reports, Bajrang Dal members led by Madhur Nehra had objected to posters put up on streets and house railings of Kidwai Nagar, Adarsh Colony, and Maliknagar. They also reportedly approached senior police officials, warning that if police failed to take action, they would remove the posters themselves.

However, the police have denied that the posters were removed because of Bajrang Dal’s complaint “The posters have not been removed due to a complaint from Bajrang Dal; the action was taken as a precautionary measure, keeping in mind the unrest in Bareilly,” said Modinagar ACP Amit Saxena speaking to Siasat.com.

He further added that no cases have been registered in this regard. Reports have also mentioned that after these posters were removed, Hindu groups put up their own posters with slogans like ‘I Love Shri Ram’, ‘I Love Mahadev’, etc. ACP Saxena has denied having knowledge of any such incident.

