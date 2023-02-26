‘I pray you come out of jail soon,’ says Kejriwal ahead of Sisodia’s CBI questioning

"I pray to God that you come out of jail soon, we will be eagerly waiting for you. We the parents, children and Delhities," a line from Arvind Kejriwal's tweet read.

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia to visit Gujarat today
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses the media after tabling of the State Budget 2022-23 in the Vidhan Sabha, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

New Delhi: Ahead of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday tweeted that the “whole party will welcome Sisodia when he comes out of jail”.

Sisodia had earlier tweeted that he was going to join the probe of the CBI once again, and will fully cooperate with the agency.

Sisodia had earlier tweeted that he was going to join the probe of the CBI once again, and will fully cooperate with the agency.

“If I will spend a few months in jail, I don’t care. We are followers of Bhagat Singh. He (Bhagat Singh) even chose to be hanged,” Sisodia tweeted.

Reacting to his tweet, Kejriwal replied that they will be waiting for his release from jail.

“God is with you Manish. The wishes of lakhs of children and parents are with you. If you are going to jail for society and country, it will be a proud moment. You come out of jail, we will be waiting for you,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Sisodia first went to Rajghat for the prayer and then headed towards the CBI’s headquarters in Lodhi Colony.

