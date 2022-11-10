‘I said yes,’ Malaika Arora announces her engagement with Arjun

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor officially confirmed their relationship in 2019

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 10th November 2022 1:26 pm IST
'Ain't no place for...' Arjun reacts to break-up reports with Malaika
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor (Twitter)

Mumbai: Internet is going gaga over diva Malaika Arora’s latest Instagram post in which declared that ‘she has said yes’. Sharing a happy photo of herself, she wrote, “I said YES,” followed by heart emojis. While she did not reveal more details about her captions, fans are wondering if she just officially announced her engagement with beau Arjun Kapoor.

Her comments section is filled with congratulatory messages from her fans and friends from the industry including Shamita Shetty, Pulkit Samrat, Mahhi Vij and Karan Tacker. This has added more fuel to the buzz about her engagement.

Rumours are rife that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are gearing up to take their relationship to the next level. It seems like marriage is on the cards for the couple. However, nothing is confirmed yet.

It was on 26th June 2019 when the two for the first time came together in a picture on social media confirming their relationship and have been inseparable since then. The two are enjoying their time together and often treat fans with mushy pictures of them together.

