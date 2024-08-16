‘I stand with victim’s family:’ Hrithik on trainee doctor’s rape-murder case in Kolkata

Mumbai: The tragic incident involving the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a medical college in Kolkata has left the nation in shock and grief.

In response to the tragedy, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan expressed his deep anger and concern on social media.

On his X account, Roshan wrote, “Yes we need to evolve into a society where we ALL feel equally safe. But that is going to take decades. It’s going to hopefully happen with sensitizing and empowering our sons and daughters. The next generations will be better.”

“We will get there. Eventually. But what in the interim ? Right now justice would be to put a hard stop to such atrocities. And the only way to do that is a punishment so harsh that it scares the living daylights out of such perpetrators. That’s what we need. Perhaps ? I stand with the victim’s family in seeking justice for their daughter and I stand with all the Doctors that were attacked last night,” his post further read.

Earlier in the day, Kareena condemned the gruesome rape and murder of the trainee doctor in Kolkata.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena wrote, “12 years later; the same story; the same protest. But we are still waiting for change.”

Actor Alia Bhatt also expressed her shock and outrage over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

On Wednesday night, Alia took to Instagram and shared her thoughts about the horrific incident. In the post, she raised concern over the safety of women.

“Another brutal rape. Another day of realisation that women are not safe, anywhere. Another horrific atrocity to remind us that it’s been over a decade since the Nirbhaya tragedy, but still nothing much has changed,” she posted.

The post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

The family has alleged that the victim was raped and murdered.

In a strong display of support, doctors across the nation continue to protest over the murder and alleged sexual assault of a post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor, demanding justice for the victim.

The protests were held in the cities of Kolkata, Guwahati, Hyderabad and Mumbai on Wednesday. The protestors were holding placards saying, “Justice needs to be served,” “No duty without security” and “Justice delayed is justice denied.”