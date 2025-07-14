I-T dept conducts raids in bogus tax deductions case

New Delhi: The Income-Tax Department on Monday launched multi-city raids as part of a tax evasion probe against those entities which assist certain individuals avail bogus deductions in their returns by claiming a variety of exemptions, official sources said.

They said false deductions claimed by persons in lieu of making political donations to registered or unregistered political parties, payment of medical insurance, tuition fee and certain category of loans are among those cases which are being investigated as part of these raids.

Certain individuals and their tax advisors like filers and accountants, who help them claim bogus exemptions, are being searched as part of the operation, they said.

The action was taken after it was found that certain taxpayers have not filed their updated correct ITRs (Income Tax Returns) even after the tax department approaching them under the NUDGE (Non-intrusive Usage of Data to Guide and Enable) campaign which has a philosophy of ‘trust taxpayers first’, they said.