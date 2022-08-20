I was also abused by party leaders in the past: Hanumantha Rao

Hyderabad: Former PCC president and veteran Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao on Friday said he was also abused by some of the party leaders in the past and added that the leaders had also used foul language about him.

Talking to mediapersons over the ongoing infighting among the party leaders, VH urged the party high command to hold a meeting with all the senior leaders of the party and find out their views to bring an end the infighting in the party. He told the party high command that the disgruntled leaders would speak in public if it did not hold an internal meeting with them.

Referring to the comments of the veteran leader and former minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy, VH said Shashidhar Reddy made the comments out of pain and added that the veteran Congress leader wanted to see the party to return to power in Telangana. Commenting on fielding the party candidate in Munugodu Assembly constituency by-elections, VH urged the party high command to field a leader suggested by the party MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. He urged the general secretary of the party KC Venugopal to talk to all the disappointed leaders of the party and tell them that he would hold a meeting with them after the by-elections.

Targeting the Central government over the release of the 11 rape and murder convicts by Gujarat government, he condemned the decision of the State government. Targeting State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his communal hate filled comments, he asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to how he made Bandi as the State president?