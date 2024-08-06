‘I will never forgive you’: Abhishek Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor

Mumbai: In the year 2000, Bollywood witnessed the debut of two promising actors, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, in the romantic drama Refugee. Directed by J.P. Dutta, the film became the fifth highest-grossing movie of the year, significantly impacting the careers of both stars.

But do you know Kareena didn’t want to do romantic scenes with Abhishek in that movie?

During an appearance on Simi Garewal’s talk show, Abhishek Bachchan candidly shared his experience working with Kareena Kapoor Khan. He praised her, but also reminisced about a particular moment during the shoot. Abhishek recalled, “I will never forgive you for ruining me in that scene because I remember the first thing you ever said to me was, ‘AB, this is our first romantic scene together, and how can I fall in love with you? You’re like my brother.’”

Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor (Reddit)

Abhishek was referring to a pivotal sequence at the Dargah, where Kareena’s character pleads with his character to stay just as he is about to leave. Kareena, on her part, reiterated her feelings from back then, explaining that she indeed saw Abhishek as a brother. She even approached the director, J.P. Dutta, expressing her discomfort, saying, “JP uncle, how can I do those scenes when I consider him to be my brother?”

The bond between Kareena and Abhishek was further complicated by their personal lives. At the time, Kareena’s sister, Karisma Kapoor, was engaged to Abhishek Bachchan. This familial connection made it difficult for Kareena to perform romantic scenes with him. However, their relationship dynamics shifted after Karisma and Abhishek ended their engagement.

Abhishek and Karisma (Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan later spoke with Rajeev Masand, reflecting on her debut and her relationship with Abhishek. “I have always maintained that Abhishek is the first actor with whom I gave my first shot. To me, he holds a very special place in my heart that no actor and no person can ever take. When I look at him, I look at him with pride, joy, and with happiness. It’s sad things went sour,” she said.