IAF aircraft bursts into flames at air base in Assam, five killed

Guwahati: At least five IAF personnel were killed after an AN-32 transport aircraft met with an accident while landing at the Jorhat airbase in Assam and burst into flames on Saturday, June 13,defence officials said.

According to the IAF, the incident occurred at approximately 10 a.m. after the aircraft landed at the Jorhat Air Force Station.

The aircraft reportedly burst into flames shortly after touchdown, triggering an immediate emergency response from Air Force and airport firefighting teams. “An IAF AN-32 aircraft met with an accident during a routine sortie today at approximately 1000h at Jorhat, Assam. Crash site management and initial enquiries are on at this time. IAF requests everyone to refrain from speculation till preliminary results are not in,” the IAFZ said in a statement.

Defence officials later said that five people lost their lives in the incident. The identities of the deceased have not yet been officially released. Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the crash are awaited.

The Indian Air Force deeply regrets the loss of five personnel in the An-32 accident at Jorhat, Assam.



Sqn Ldr Prashant Singh, Flt Lt Shubham Kumar, Sgt Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.… pic.twitter.com/9SmOjtS5mU — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 13, 2026

The IAF expressed condolences over the tragedy, stating: “IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families in this time of grief.” A detailed investigation is expected to be ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. Technical experts and Air Force authorities are examining the crash site while initial enquiries remain underway.

The Soviet-origin AN-32 is a twin-engine tactical transport aircraft that has served as a key workhorse of the IAF for decades, particularly in difficult terrains and high-altitude sectors in the Northeast and along the Himalayan frontier.

The latest incident has once again drawn attention to the aircraft’s operational history. In June 2019, an IAF AN-32 carrying 13 personnel went missing after taking off from Jorhat Air Force Station for Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh.

After an extensive search operation, the wreckage was located in the mountainous terrain of Arunachal Pradesh, and all 13 personnel on board were declared dead.

Another AN-32 disappeared over the Bay of Bengal in July 2016 while flying from Chennai to Port Blair with 29 personnel on board. Despite one of India’s largest search operations, the aircraft could not be located for years, and all those on board were presumed dead.

Debris linked to the aircraft was eventually identified in 2024. The AN-32 fleet has also witnessed other accidents over the years, including operational incidents at military airfields.