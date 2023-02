Jammu: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday airlifted 388 stranded passengers from Jammu to the Union Territory of Ladakh, a defence spokesman said.

The IAF provided the facility of IL-76 aircraft which airlifted 388 citizens of Ladakh from Jammu to Leh, the spokesman said.

He said two IL-76 aircrafts landed at the Air Force Station Jammu and airlifted the stranded passengers under “operation Sadbhavana” (goodwill).