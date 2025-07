Jaipur: A Jaguar aircraft of the IAF crashed in Rajasthan’s Churu district on Wednesday, official sources said.

#BREAKING | Indian Air Force's Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan's Churu district claiming pilots life. The said incident took place in Rajaldesar area located near Ratnagar. Emergency services have reached the location with exact cause of the crash yet to be determined. pic.twitter.com/LhG5ImOI4O — Harsh Trivedi (@harshtrivediii) July 9, 2025

The aircraft crashed in an agriculture field in Bhanoda village around 1.25 pm, SHO Rajaldesar Kamlessh added. He said human body parts were found near the crash site.