IAF provides air traffic, weather support after Baramati crash

The Indian Air Force (IAF) said it deployed a dedicated team of air warriors in response to the civic authorities' urgent request.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 28th January 2026 9:58 pm IST
Pune: Rescue work underway after an aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed during landing, at Baramati in Pune district, Maharashtra, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. Pawar, along with three others on board, was killed in the crash. (PTI Photo)
Pune: Rescue work underway after an aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed during landing, at Baramati in Pune district, Maharashtra, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. Pawar, along with three others on board, was killed in the crash. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: In the wake of the tragic air crash near the Baramati airfield in Maharashtra that killed the state’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others on Wednesday, January 28, the IAF has deployed a dedicated team that is providing essential air traffic control and meteorological services to support safe operations at the site.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) said it deployed a dedicated team of air warriors in response to the civic authorities’ urgent request.

The aircraft, a Learjet, was cleared for landing in Baramati on Wednesday morning after a go-around due to poor visibility. However, after having finally received a clearance, it did not give any ‘read-back’ to the air traffic control (ATC), and burst into flames on the edge of the runway moments later.

Add as a preferred source on Google

“In response to civic authorities’ urgent request after the tragic aircraft crash at Baramati Airport, the Indian Air Force has swiftly deployed a dedicated team of Air Warriors. They are providing essential basic Air Traffic Control (ATC) and Meteorological services to support safe air operations from the site,” the IAF said in a post on X.

“This rapid assistance underscores IAF’s commitment to national service in times of need,” it added.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation earlier said in a statement, “On 28.01.2026, M/s VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, Learjet 45 aircraft, with registration VT-SSK, was involved in an air accident at Baramati while operating a flight for sector ‘Mumbai-Baramati’. There were a total of five persons on board, including two crew members.”

MS Admissions 2026-27

“Baramati is an uncontrolled airfield and traffic information is provided by the instructors or pilot from the flying training organisations at Baramati,” it said.

Pawar was travelling to Baramati from Mumbai to address public meetings in Pune district as part of campaign for the February 5 zilla parishad elections in Maharashtra.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 28th January 2026 9:58 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button