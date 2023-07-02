IAF rescues stranded mountaineers in Kashmir

Srinagar: IAF ALH Mk III helicopter rescued two injured civilian mountaineers from Thajwas Glacier, one of whom had suffered multiple fractures, hypothermia and other injuries.

“Faisal Wani and Zeeshan Mushtaq were spotted by ground party in inhospitable glacier where the helicopter had no landing field and a low hover operation was resorted to,” a defence official said.

He said that the entire operation from request to IAF to successfully evacuating the persons into IAF hospital was over in little over an hour including to and fro travel.

Air Force Station Srinagar was in charge of the entire operation from where the helicopter was launched and operation was controlled.

