IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan gets engaged to Mehreen Qazi

Srinagar: Ex-husband of Tina Dabi, Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Athar Aamir Khan got engaged to Dr. Mehreen Qazi.

Dr. Qazi who completed her studies at Ambedkar University, Delhi and higher education from the UK resides in Srinagar where Aamir Khan is posted as the municipal commissioner.

After the engagement, Khan made the announcement on Instagram and shared a photograph.

IAS officer Tina Dabi got married to Pradeep Gawande

Earlier, IAS officers Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande tied knot. The couple tied the knot with Ambedkar as a witness and promised to stay together for their lifetime.

They had hosted a reception in Jaipur in a five star hotel where many officers were invited.

Dabi is presently Joint Secretary in the Finance Department. Her husband Pradeep Gawande is the Director of the Department of Archaeology and Museums, Rajasthan.

Official divorce of Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir Khan

The marriage of Dabi, the topper of UPSC Civil Services Examination 2015, and Khan who had secured the second position in the exam was held in April 2018.

The duo had earlier revealed that they had fallen in love during their training period.

The rift in their marriage came to the limelight for the first time after Dabi dropped ‘Khan’ from her surname on social media and Khan unfollowed her on social media sites.

Last year, a family court in Jaipur granted divorce to the IAS officers Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir Khan.