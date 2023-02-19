IAS officer who took on Azam Khan, gets extension

The 2005 Sikkim batch cadre was serving as commissioner Moradabad when his tenure ended on February 16.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 19th February 2023 10:26 am IST
IAS officer who took on Azam Khan, gets extension
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan

Lucknow: Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, the IAS officer who took on senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan, has been given a one-year extension by the Centre to continue in Uttar Pradesh.

The 2005 Sikkim batch cadre was serving as commissioner Moradabad when his tenure ended on February 16.

Sources said that the official had applied for an extension to the government, which was granted by the Department of Personnel and Training on Saturday.

Singh was sent to Uttar Pradesh in 2015 on interstate deputation. He was first appointed special secretary irrigation and water resources and in July 2016, transferred to Bulandshahr as district magistrate.

In April 2017, he was made additional commissioner of commercial tax, followed by a tenure as district magistrate Fatehpur and then Rampur.

In March 2021, he took on the position of commissioner Moradabad.

In Rampur, the officer was responsible for mounting cases on Mohd Azam Khan and his family.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 19th February 2023 10:26 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button