IAS probationers calls on Andhra CM Jagan Reddy

Amravati: Andhra Pradesh cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) probationers of the 2022 batch who have been undergoing training as Assistant Collectors called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office on Monday.

“CM Jagan Reddy congratulated the probationers and told them to be closer to people and be accessible to the commoner,” an official statement said.

The officers of the 2022 batch include B. Smaran Raj (Anakapalli district), B. Sahadit Venkat Trivinag (Vizianagaram), C. Yashwanth Kumar Reddy (East Godavari), Kalpasri KR (Palnadu), Kushal Jain (Anantapuram), Mantri Maurya Bharadwaj (YSR District) Raghavendra Meena (Srikakulam), Sourya Man Patel (Prakasam), Tirumani Sri Puja (Eluru), V.Sanjana Simha (SPSR Nellore).

APHRDI Director General RP Sisodia and Joint Director General PS Pradyumna were also present on the occasion.