IAS probationers calls on Andhra CM Jagan Reddy

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th June 2023 9:44 am IST
IAS probationers calls on Andhra CM Jagan Reddy
IAS probationers calls on Andhra CM Jagan Reddy

Amravati: Andhra Pradesh cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) probationers of the 2022 batch who have been undergoing training as Assistant Collectors called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office on Monday.

“CM Jagan Reddy congratulated the probationers and told them to be closer to people and be accessible to the commoner,” an official statement said.

Also Read
TDP launches new campaign ‘Nalugella Narakam’ against Jagan government

The officers of the 2022 batch include B. Smaran Raj (Anakapalli district), B. Sahadit Venkat Trivinag (Vizianagaram), C. Yashwanth Kumar Reddy (East Godavari), Kalpasri KR (Palnadu), Kushal Jain (Anantapuram), Mantri Maurya Bharadwaj (YSR District) Raghavendra Meena (Srikakulam), Sourya Man Patel (Prakasam), Tirumani Sri Puja (Eluru), V.Sanjana Simha (SPSR Nellore).

MS Education Academy

APHRDI Director General RP Sisodia and Joint Director General PS Pradyumna were also present on the occasion.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th June 2023 9:44 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button