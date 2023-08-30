IASAP extends invitation to women for monthly session on Sept 2

The monthly session scheduled for September 2, 2023.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 30th August 2023 8:23 pm IST
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The Indian Association of Secretaries and Administrative Professionals (IASAP) has invited women interested in attending its forthcoming monthly session scheduled for September 2, 2023.

The session is scheduled to take place from 3:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The central theme of the session is ‘The Value Proposition,’ and the esteemed speaker for the event will be Ms. Lucy Brazier, OBE.

MS Education Academy

The event is set to be hosted at the ‘Nalanda’ venue, located at TATA Projects, Mithona Towers-1, PG Road, near Paradise Circle, Secunderabad.

A nominal registration fee of Rs. 200 per guest is applicable for attending this session.

For individuals seeking further information, please visit the official website (click here).

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 30th August 2023 8:23 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan is a native of Hyderabad with an M.Tech degree. He has been with Siasat since 2011.
Back to top button