‘Ibadat ko tamasha bana diya hai,’ Jannat Zubair gets trolled again

Mumbai: Popular TV actress Jannat Zubair Rahmani who was trolled badly after performing Umrah was seen at the airport on Sunday. She was accompanied by her younger brother Ayaan.

Instant Bollywood shared Jannat Zubair’s airport video on their Instagram account. Soon after the clip went viral, the actress became the target of trolls once again. People started slamming her for dressing sense. The actress was dressed in a lavender colored mini dress while Ayaan could be seen in shorts and a tee. Check out the video below

Several social media users are questioning Jannat Zubair about her recent religious trip to holy cities — Mecca and Madinah. Check out a few comments below.

Jannat Zubair is being trolled by netizens but it seems that she does not care about it. She is honing her acting skills day by day to boost her career. She impressed everyone on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and will be seen in the Punjabi film Kulche Chhole next.

Various actors and actresses have expressed their concern about how celebrities have become a soft target in India. Every time they are being targeted because of their activities. Most popular personalities had earlier expressed their will to combat this trend but it seems impossible.