Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari link-up: Saif’s son breaks silence

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan launched his acting career with big expectations. His first film Nadaaniyan recently released, but it didn’t receive much praise from critics or audiences. Amid all this, Ibrahim sat down for an interview and finally addressed the rumours about his relationship with actress Palak Tiwari.

Why People Thought Ibrahim and Palak Were Dating

Rumours about Ibrahim and Palak dating started in 2022 when they were seen together by paparazzi. Later, they were spotted attending a concert and vacationing in Goa and the Maldives, which added more fuel to the gossip. Many fans believed they were more than just friends.

However, Palak had already cleared the air earlier in an interview. She explained that they were with a group of friends when they got photographed. “We’re nice friends. He’s a sweet guy. That’s all,” she said, denying any romantic link.

What Ibrahim Said About Palak Now

In his recent chat with Filmfare, Ibrahim was asked about Palak once again. He gave a short and clear reply, saying, “She’s a good friend. Yeah, she’s sweet. That’s all.” With this, he made it obvious that there’s no relationship between them.

What’s Coming Next for Both Actors

While Ibrahim’s debut film didn’t impress much, he has another movie lined up — Sarzameen, starring Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Palak will be seen next in The Bhootnii, which is now set to release on May 1, 2025.