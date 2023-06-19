Ibrahim Ali Khan sports sweatshirt from Aryan Khan’s brand, it’s worth Rs…

Mumbai: One of the most popular star kids of tinsel town Ibrahim Ali Khan made headlines recently when he was photographed wearing a sweatshirt from Aryan Khan’s clothing line, D’Yavol X. The sweatshirt drew attention not only because of Ibrahim’s fashion choice, but also because of its exorbitant price.

According to reports, it is worth a whopping Rs 2 lakh, which has shocked netizens. Regardless of the reaction, it appears Ibrahim’s gesture was intended to support his best friend, Aryan.

Aryan Khan’s brand D’Yavol X had already created a stir due to the high prices of its clothing. The brand was launched on March 30. During a Twitter conversation, a fan jokingly requested Shah Rukh Khan to tell Aryan to offer some discounts.

A fan asked Shah Rukh in the Ask SRK session, “@iamsrk ye dyavol x ke jacket thoda sa 1000- 2000 wale bhi bana do…. Wo wale khareedne me to ghar chala jayega #AskSRK.” (Please make Dyavol x jacket for Rs 1000-2000. The ones that are there, will have to give away houses to buy those).”

To this, SRK replied, “Yeh D’Yavol X wale log mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahe…kuch karta hoon..!! #Jawan” (D’Yavol people don’t sell anything to me also for less price…let me do something).

Coming back to Ibrahim Ali Khan’s work front, Iggy is set to make Bollywood debut with Dharma film which is tentatively titled ‘Sarzameen.’