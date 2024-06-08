Ibrahim Ali Khan to romance Sreeleela, details inside

Mumbai: Bollywood is abuzz with the news of Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan, making waves on social media. His recent decision to make his Instagram account public has sent fans into a frenzy, with his pictures going viral. The young Khan, who resembles his father, is hinting at a potential debut in Bollywood as a lead actor, and the anticipation is high.

Ibrahim, who has yet to grace the big screen, has already dipped his toes in the cinematic world, having worked as an assistant director in Karan Johar’s ”Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”. His foray into acting seems to be just around the corner with the upcoming film titled Sarzameen. The film, which is to feature stalwarts like Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is a production under the prestigious banner of Dharma Productions.

The latest buzz is about Ibrahim Ali Khan’s second movie titled Diler. It is being said that the Starkid will be seen romancing the Tollywood sensation, Sree Leela. This marks her Bollywood debut, and she has reportedly agreed to star opposite Ibrahim. The project, helmed by Kunal Deshmukh, is backed by Maddock Films and is touted as an intense love story. The shooting is set to commence in August 2024, with an official announcement expected to be made soon.

While the official word on his projects is still awaited, the industry is already predicting that this debut could be the launch of the next big star in Bollywood.