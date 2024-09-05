IC 814 fame Vijay Varma: How rich is this Hyderabadi actor?

Mumbai: Vijay Varma, an actor known for his wide range of roles, has recently gained a lot of attention for playing Captain Devi Sharan in the Netflix web series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. As his popularity grows, people are curious about his financial success. Let’s take a look at Vijay Varma’s net worth, earnings, and how he became one of Bollywood’s rising stars.

Born in Hyderabad, Vijay Varma went to school there before studying acting at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune.

Vijay made his film debut in 2010 with Chittagong, but it was his role in the film Gully Boy (2019) that brought him into the spotlight. Since then, he has appeared in many popular films and web series, including Mirzapur, where he played the character Chhota Tyagi.

Vijay Varma’s Net Worth

As of 2024, Vijay Varma’s estimated net worth is around Rs 20 crores. His wealth mainly comes from acting in films, web series, and doing brand endorsements. His recent work in digital platforms has also boosted his earnings.

Apart from his acting income, Vijay owns some luxury assets like a house in Mumbai and a high-end car. He charges around Rs. 85 lakhs per film or web series and earns about Rs. 2 crores a year, with a monthly income between Rs. 15 to 20 lakhs. His rising earnings show his increasing demand in the industry.

Vijay Varma is also a big fan of sneakers and owns an impressive collection. Here are a few of his standout sneakers:

New Balance 997 in Grey and Blue

Nike Air Jordan 1 in Red and White

Gucci White Tennis High Top Sneakers

Nike SB Low Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Dunky

Nike SB Dunk Low Club 58 in Blue

Vijay Varma’s journey from a Hyderabadi boy to becoming a Bollywood star shows his talent, hard work, and determination. With every new role, he continues to impress both fans and critics. As he takes on more challenging roles, Vijay Varma is certainly one of the most promising actors in Indian cinema today.