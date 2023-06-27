ICC Cricket World Cup: Hyderabad to host Pakistan for two games

Uppal's Rajiv Gandhi stadium is set to host three matches.

Pakistan cricket team (Representative Image)

Hyderabad: As the schedule for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is out, Hyderabadis can rejoice as Uppal’s Rajiv Gandhi stadium is set to host three matches.

Two of the matches will see Pakistan playing, returning to the stadium for the first time since 2005. There is an obvious disappointment in the air that Hyderabad doesn’t get to host matches played by the Indian team.

Ten venues in the country will host the tournament over the span of 46 days. A repeat of the 2019 final will kick off proceedings on October 5, with England taking on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

A total of 10 teams will participate in the event, with the first eight having qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The final two spots will be determined at the end of the Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, which concludes on July 9.

Here are the matches happening in Hyderabad

DateTeams Playing
October 5Pakistan vs Qualifier 1
October 9New Zealand vs Qualifier 1
October 12Pakistan vs Qualifier 2

Tags
