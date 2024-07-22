ICC forms three-member committee to review conduct of T20 WC

Colombo, Jul 22 (PTI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday formed a three-member committee to “review the delivery” of the T20 World Cup which was co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies last month.

The committee features former New Zealand batter Roger Twose and two other ICC directors Lawson Naidoo and Imran Khwaja.

“The ICC Board confirmed that there will be a review into the ICC T20 World Cup delivery. This will be overseen by three directors, Roger Twose, Lawson Naidoo, and Imran Khwaja who will report back to the Board later in the year,” an ICC release stated.

It is understood that ICC incurred losses of over USD 20 million for conducting matches in New York, Florida, and Dallas.