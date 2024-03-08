ICC prosecutor displayed double standards on Palestine: Euro-Med

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has displayed a “clear double standard” in handling Israel’s crimes against Palestinians in Gaza Strip.

In a statement, on Thursday, March 7, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor (Euro-Med) said, “It is deeply concerned that the ICC is unable to fulfill its mandate and that this will cause irreversible harm (to) the rights of the Palestinian people.”

Also Read US approved over 100 weapon sales to Israel since Oct 7: Report

“The ICC should treat the crime of genocide committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip with the utmost seriousness,” it added.

Euro-Med said the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has already verified suspicions that genocide has been committed by Israel in the besieged Palestinian territory.

ICC Prosecutor shows clear double standard when dealing with situation in Palestine https://t.co/mHK2DiCZEZ — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) March 7, 2024

On January 26, ICJ ruled that Israel is violating its Genocide Convention obligations by conducting military operations in Gaza since October 2023, requiring Israel to prevent genocide.

The ICJ ordered Israel to take all possible measures to shield the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and prevent the crime of genocide against them.

The rights organization also said, “There are evident disparities in the way cases submitted to the ICC are handled, particularly when contrasting the approach taken to address the Palestinian situation with the Ukrainian crisis.”

“Israel has not only demolished several power plants in the Gaza, but has also caused extensive damage to civilian property in the Gaza Strip, without justification or regard for international legal principles or regulations.”

Euro-Med Monitor argued that Israel’s crimes extend beyond the destruction of civilian infrastructure and property.

The rights organization has called for an investigation into the ICC prosecutor’s compliance with principles of integrity, professionalism, neutrality, independence, non-discrimination, and impartiality in the Palestinian case.