ICC seeks arrest warrant for Hamas leader Sinwar, Israel PM Netanyahu

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is seeking arrest warrants for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in connection with the October 7, 2023, attacks and the Gaza war.

The announcement was made by the ICC’s chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, on Monday, May 20, citing allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Israel and the State of Palestine.

Khan said that the ICC is also seeking to issue arrest warrants against Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas leaders Mohammed Deif and Ismail Haniyeh.

The charges against Netanyahu and Gallant include war crimes and crimes against humanity for starvation, causing suffering, killing, and intentional attacks on civilians.

In his statement regarding charges, Khan said, “My Office submits that the evidence we have collected, including interviews with survivors and eyewitnesses, authenticated video, photo and audio material, satellite imagery and statements from the alleged perpetrator group, shows that Israel has intentionally and systematically deprived the civilian population in all parts of Gaza of objects indispensable to human survival.”

He added, “Israel, like all States, has a right to take action to defend its population. That right, however, does not absolve Israel or any State of its obligation to comply with international humanitarian law.”

The Hamas leaders also face charges that include extermination, murder, hostage taking, sexual assault, and torture, along with other charges.

Khan said, “My Office submits there are reasonable grounds to believe that [Sinwar, Deif and Haniyeh] are criminally responsible for the killing of hundreds of Israeli civilians in attacks perpetrated by Hamas (in particular its military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades) and other armed groups on October 7, 2023 and the taking of at least 245 hostages.”

Khan’s application for arrest warrants will be presented to ICC judges, who will decide if they should be granted.

Since Israel’s military operations in Gaza began on October 7, 2023, over 35,000 Palestinians, primarily women and children, have been killed.