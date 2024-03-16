ICC should issue arrest warrant against Israeli min Ben Gvir: Palestine’s MFA

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue an arrest warrant against Israel’s extreme far-right Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, who bragged about the killing of a Palestinian boy.

The remarks came after a 13-year-old Rami Al-Halhuli was killed by an Israeli soldier while he was lighting a firework with other children in the Shuafat refugee camp in occupied East Jerusalem on Tuesday, March 12.

Also Read Gaza ceasefire on cards as Israel likely to agree to release 1000 Palestinian prisoners

A video clip circulated on social media showed the sound of a single gunshot is heard and Al-Halhuli falls to the ground as a firework from his hand erupts into the sky. He was promptly taken to the Hadassah Medical Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

جيش الاحتلال يُعدم طفلا فلسطينيا رميا بالرصاص.



ارتقاء الطفل رامي حمدان الحلحولي من مخيم شعفاط بعد إطلاق الرصاص باتجاهه مباشرة من قبل جيش الاحتلال الاسرائيلي ..

رامي كان بيلعب بحارته بالالعاب النارية مع رفاقه في الحي الفلسطيني .. قناصة الاحتلال اعدمته بدم بارد .



بن غفير معلقاً… pic.twitter.com/MitLzS5MoS — ‏جَفرَا الحُب والثَورة 🇵🇸 𓂆 (@jafra_ps) March 12, 2024

In this regard, Ben Gvir defended an Israeli soldier who killed 13-year-old Rami Al-Halhuli, saying that he “should receive a reward.”

In a statement, the ministry condemned in the strongest terms Ben Gvir’s public support for the criminal who killed Al-Halhouli and it confirms the extent of the desire to kill, as is common with criminal gangs and bandits.

Also Read Palestinian boy shot dead by Israeli forces in East Jerusalem

The ministry pointed out that Ben Gvir’s statement about awarding a medal to the killer and not requiring investigation is evidence that Netanyahu’s far-right coalition incites and legitimizes murders.

It added that it’s also proof that any investigations carried out by the occupying state with its criminals are formal and have nothing to do with the law, and their goal is to absorb international pressure on daily crimes against Palestinian citizens, based on instructions from political and military levels.

Boasting about the murder of Al-Halhuli child by Ben Gvir requires the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant against him as a war criminal.#Gaza_under_attack#CeasefireNow#Palestine#IsraeliWarCrimes pic.twitter.com/fBA9kvDnAH — State of Palestine – MFA 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@pmofa) March 14, 2024

Tension is worsening in the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem, as a result of the Israeli army’s escalation of its operations in the West Bank, which led to the death of 433 Palestinians, the injury of about 4,700, and the arrest of nearly 7,500.

It coincides with an ongoing devastating Israeli war on the Gaza Strip since last October 7, which has left more than 31,000 deaths, most of them children and women, and massive destruction and famine that has begun to claim the lives of children and the elderly.