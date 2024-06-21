ICC T20 Cricket World Cup: Australia vs Bangladesh

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 21st June 2024 4:42 pm IST
Australia's David Warner, left, and teammate Travis Head gesture to each other during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Thursday, June 20, 2024. AP/PTI
Australia’s Glenn Maxwell bats during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Thursday, June 20, 2024. AP/PTI
Bangladesh’s Rishad Hossain, right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia’s captain Mitchell Marsh during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Thursday, June 20, 2024. AP/PTI
Australia’s Travis Head is out bowled during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Thursday, June 20, 2024. AP/PTI
Australia’s David Warner bats during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Thursday, June 20, 2024. AP/PTI
Australia’s Travis Head bats during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Thursday, June 20, 2024. AP/PTI
Ground staff run onto the field with covers as rain delays play during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Thursday, June 20, 2024. AP/PTI
Bangladesh’s Litton Das is out bowled by Australia’s Adam Zampa during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Thursday, June 20, 2024. AP/PTI

