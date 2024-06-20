ICC T20 Cricket World Cup: West Indies vs England

England players celebrate the dismissal of West Indies' Andre Russell during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. AP/PTI
West Indies’ Sherfane Rutherford bats during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. AP/PTI
England’s Jofra Archer, left, is congratulated by teammates after dismissing West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran, centre, during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. AP/PTI
West Indies’ Sherfane Rutherford, right, and teammate Romario Shepherd react during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. AP/PTI
West Indies’ Brandon King bats during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. AP/PTI
West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran bats during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. AP/PTI
West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran, left, attempts to stump England’s captain Jos Buttler during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. AP/PTI

