ICC T20 Cricket World Cup: West Indies vs New Zealand

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 13th June 2024 4:22 pm IST
West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer, left, is congratulated by New Zealand's Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson, right, following their men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and New Zealand at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. AP/PTI
West Indies’ Andre Russell, right, gestures with teammate Brandon King as New Zealand’s Jimmy Neesham, left, watches during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and New Zealand at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. AP/PTI
New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips bats during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and New Zealand at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. AP/PTI
New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell is out bowled during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and New Zealand at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. AP/PTI
West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran bats during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and New Zealand at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. AP/PTI
West Indies’ Alzarri Joseph reacts after he was out bowled during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and New Zealand at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. AP/PTI
New Zealand’s Devon Conway takes a catch to dismiss West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and New Zealand at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. AP/PTI
West Indies’ Johnson Charles is out bowled by New Zealand’s Trent Bolt during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and New Zealand at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. AP/PTI

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 13th June 2024 4:22 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button