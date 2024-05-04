ICC T20 World Cup: Has India made right choices? Opinions of experts differ

The selection of the Indian team for the ICC T20 cricket World Cup has drawn a mixed response from former players and coaches. The re-induction of Rishabh Pant is one of the issues which have been hotly debated by several experts.

The most obvious question that arises is whether an event as significant as the T20 World Cup is the right platform to bring back Pant who suffered a life threatening injury in 2022. The issue under discussion is not only whether he is physically fit but also whether he is emotionally capable enough to take the hard knocks of top level international cricket so soon after his recovery.

India will begin its campaign against Ireland in Group A at New York on June 5th. The match against Pakistan follows on June 9th, so India will have to hit top gear right away. There will be no room for trials and errors.

Caribbean pitches are no longer fast

The Indian team’s think tank has to keep in mind that the pitches in the Caribbean islands are not as fast as they used to be when the West Indies used to produce great fast bowlers. Perhaps with this factor in mind, the Indian selectors have included a bunch of spinners who are expected to deliver the goods if things do not go well for the fast bowlers.

Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are the spin bowling all rounders while Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzi Chahal are the specialists. Skipper Rohit Sharma has justified the policy of including four spinners and three pacers in the team.

Skipper Rohit’s reactions

“I have played in the Caribbean a lot and I know what the conditions are like. I wanted four spinners and since our matches start in the morning, there is also a weather factor involved here. Besides, two of my spinners are also good batsmen. Considering all these aspects, I am happy with the team’s composition,” he said.

Great expectations from Dube

In batting India’s performance in the middle overs has got to improve. The skipper and the coaches will be looking for more batting strength in the middle order. Shivam Dube has been in great form in the IPL matches and he has the ability to slam the spinners over the top. New Zealand’s ex-captain Stephen Fleming said that Dube will play a crucial role for India.

In the middle order India needs men who can keep up the chase for runs at a high speed. According to Rohit, Shivam Dube was picked because of his scores in the IPL and some other matches too. So a lot is expected from him in the T20 World Cup too.

Absence of Rinku could cost

Many knowledgeable fans as well as former players are unhappy about the fact that Rinku Singh is in the reserves and not in the actual team. Krish Srikkanth is one of those who have blasted the move to drop Rinku.”A rubbish selection” is what Srikkanth called it.

In the fifteen T20I matches that he has played so far, Rinku Singh has proved himself to be a big hitter who has the right temperament to shine on the big occasions. He has scored 356 runs at an average of 89 and a strike rate of 176.23. What more can one asks from a middle order batter. It is surprising that he has not been given a place in the team and merely kept in reserve.

Agarkar’s explanation

BCCI’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained that the decision to keep Rinku out was because the selection committee preferred an all rounder like Axar Patel. But when the going gets tough and quick runs are needed, the exclusion of Rinku Singh may cost India dearly.

There have been calls to take a fresh look at Virat Kohli’s strike rate and run scoring ability in the T20 format. But he has done enough to keep his place. However, both Virat and Rohit, legendary players for India, are no longer what they used to be. But the selection committee felt that their experience will help the Indian team in the World Cup.

Finally coming to the pacers, the worrying factor is that apart from Bumrah the others haven’t been at their best in recent times. Had Mohammed Shami been fit, he would have been an automatic choice in the team. But unfortunately he has not yet recovered from surgery. It is hoped that Siraj and Arshdeep will regain their full form during the forthcoming T20 World Cup which begins from early June.

The team:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice captain), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.