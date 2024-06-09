ICC T20 World Cup: India beat arch rival Pakistan by 6-runs

In a thrilling T20 World Cup match on Sunday, India defeated Pakistan by six runs despite a low-scoring game. India, led by Rohit Sharma, managed only 119 runs in 19 overs. Rishabh Pant top-scored with 42 off 31 balls on a challenging, two-paced pitch under overcast conditions.

Pakistan, needing 48 runs off 48 balls with eight wickets in hand, seemed poised for victory. However, Jasprit Bumrah (3/14) and Hardik Pandya (2/24) delivered crucial spells, leading to Pakistan’s collapse to 113 for seven in 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh defended 18 runs in the final over, sealing a famous win for India.

India’s innings faced a mid-innings collapse, losing seven wickets for just 28 runs after being 89 for three in the 12th over. Naseem Shah (3/21) and Mohammad Amir (2/23) were Pakistan’s standout bowlers. Intermittent rain delayed the start by 50 minutes. Upon resumption, Virat Kohli hit a boundary but was soon caught out. Rohit Sharma scored 13 before mistiming a shot.

Axar Patel (20 off 18) was promoted to shield Suryakumar Yadav, contributing a 39-run partnership with Pant. Pant, dropped early in his innings, capitalised to hit several boundaries. However, India’s innings faltered again, with Pakistan’s bowlers taking crucial wickets.

Despite Pakistan’s strong position, Bumrah dismissed a well-set Rizwan in the 15th over and took another key wicket in the 19th over, conceding only three runs. India made errors, including dropped catches of Rizwan and Babar Azam, but the bowlers’ performance turned the game.