ICC World Cup 2023: Final – India vs Australia

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 20th November 2023 2:30 am IST
Ahmedabad: Australian players celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 finals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles with Australian captain Pat Cummins during the award ceremony after Australia won the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
Ahmedabad: Australian players Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne pose for photographs with the trophy as they celebrate after winning the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 finals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Ahmedabad: Australian skipper Pat Cummins celebrates with the trophy after winning the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
Ahmedabad: Australian players celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
Ahmedabad: Australian players celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
Ahmedabad: Australian players celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Ahmedabad: India’s Virat Kohli during the award ceremony after India lost the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 to Australia, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/ Manvender Vashist Lav)
Ahmedabad: Australia’s Glenn Maxwell and David Warner celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/ Manvender Vashist Lav)
Ahmedabad: Australia’s Glenn Maxwell and Marnus Labuschagne celebrate after winning the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 final over India, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Ahmedabad: Australian players celebrate after winning the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 final over India, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Ahmedabad: India’s Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Ahmedabad: India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Ahmedabad: India’s Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
Ahmedabad: Australian players successfully appeals for the wicket of Jasprit Bumrah during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Ahmedabad: India’s Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav run between the wickets during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
Ahmedabad: Australia’s Pat Cummins with teammates celebrates the wicket of India’s Virat Kohli during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Ahmedabad: Australia’s Travis Head celebrates after taking the catch of Indian batter Rohit Sharma during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Ahmedabad: India’s Jasprit Bumrah and others react after losing a DRS decision against Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
Ahmedabad: Australian players celebrate after winning the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 final over India, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Ahmedabad: Australian players celebrate after winning the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 final over India, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Subhan Bakery Instagram
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 20th November 2023 2:30 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button