ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs South Africa

Chennai: South Africa's Gerald Coetzee celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and South Africa, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Chennai: South Africa’s bowler Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates with captain Temba Bavuma after taking the wicket of Pakistan’s batter Iftikhar Ahmed during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Pakistan, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Chennai: South Africa’s bowler Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates the wicket of Pakistan’s batter Iftikhar Ahmed during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Pakistan, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Chennai: South Africa’s bowler Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates the wicket of Pakistan’s batter Iftikhar Ahmed during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Pakistan, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Chennai: Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam celebrates his half century during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and South Africa, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Chennai: South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee celebrates the wicket of Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and South Africa, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

