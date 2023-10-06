ICC World Cup: Cops list items that won’t be allowed inside stadium

Hyderabad: Ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 match in Hyderabad scheduled from Friday, October 6, Rachakonda police issued a long list of items that would not be permitted into the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at Uppal.

According to Rachakkoda police commissioner DS Chauhan, three mobile technicians will be deployed at each gate to check spectators’ mobile phones. Various wings such as security, traffic, law and order, AR force, SOT, CCS, SHE Team, mounted police Vajra, and fire tenders will also be deployed for the safety of players and spectators.

For strict vigilance, the authorities formed a joint command and control room at G-6 Box on the South side to monitor CCTV footage and take immediate action. Furthermore, anti-sabotage checks, aided by BD teams will patrol until the match is over.

Banned things at the Cricket Stadium are listed below

Laptops, electronic items, batteries, banners, water bottles, cameras, cigarettes, matchboxes, lighters, sharp metal and plastic objects, binoculars, coins, writing pens, helmets, perfumes, and outside edibles won’t be allowed.

Vendors and hawkers are also prohibited outside the stadium. Additionally, police will do rounds of the perimeter to check prices inside the stadium.

Spectators are not allowed to park vehicles on either side of the main road from Genpact to Uppal Ring Road and Uppal Ring Road to Vihas Mart, Rmanthapur.

The city traffic police have also issued a traffic advisory for commuters and spectators proceeding towards the stadium and advised spectators to use the Metro Rail services to avoid parking issues.

Additionally, Signage and direction boards have been installed for spectators to guide them to the stadium and to the parking lots.