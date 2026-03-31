Ice cream parlour in Hyderabad raided for unhygienic food manufacture

The unit was run in an unhygienic environment by one Syed Musharafuddin at Ahmad Nagar, First Lancer, Bada Bazar.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 31st March 2026 7:49 pm IST|   Updated: 31st March 2026 8:02 pm IST
Unhygienic ice candy, lassi manufacturing unit raided in Hyderabad
Unhygienic ice candy, lassi manufacturing unit raided in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An ice cream parlour in Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam area was raided for manufacturing adulterated and unhygienic food, police said on Tuesday, March 31. The owner has been arrested.

The Commissioner’s Task Force officials, along with Mehdipatnam police, conducted a surprise check in ‘Aliya Ice Cream Parlour’ located at Ahmad Nagar, Bada Bazar locality, run by Syed Musharafuddin.

Officials discovered large packets of ice candy, lassi candy, glasses of lassi, curd, sugar, citric acid, sucrose and mango, orange and blueberry crush flavours, worth Rs 5,44,290.

Subhan Bakery

One lassi machine, one ice candy machine, several packing machines, covers and six refrigerators were also seized.

A case has been registered under section 274 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 275 (sale of noxious food or drink) and 125 (endangering human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 31st March 2026 7:49 pm IST|   Updated: 31st March 2026 8:02 pm IST

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