Fungus in ice cream, dough: Raids held in Telangana’s Bhadrachalam

Hyderabad: The special teams of the Telangana Food Safety department conducted inspections in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Monday, May 27, and found unsanitary conditions at several restaurants and food joints.

Fungus infested icecream, rotten eggs

At the Townhouse (Sri Bhadra Grand), Bhadrachalam, fungal infested Icecream (88 Lt) worth of Rs. 39,600 and rotten eggs stored in the refrigerator were discarded.

“Synthetic food colours are used in food preparation. Biryani (8kg), Mandi rice (10kg), and synthetic Food colour Lemon Yellow (0.5kg) were discarded and improper storage of semi-prepared and raw food articles in the refrigerator. The temperature was not maintained,” the department said in a press release.

It further said that the food handlers were found without haircaps, gloves and aprons.

“Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records not found with the Food Business Operator (FBO). A Water analysis report was not available with FBO for RO water used for cooking and drinking. The kitchen premises were found open to the outside environment without proper mesh/ barrier to avoid entry of pests or flies and dustbins were found open without lids,” it added.

Fungus-infested dough, synthetic food colours

At Sri Gauthami Spice Restaurant in Bhadrachalam, the department found 10 kgs of prepared dough fungal infested and it was discarded.

“Usage of synthetic food colours was traced. The food handlers were found without wearing any haircaps, gloves and aprons. Annual medical records not found. Open drainage, dustbins without lids were found to be placed near cooked food. Improper storage of cooked and raw food, veg and non-veg food without lids and exposure to flies and other pests,” the department said.

Houseflies in boiled milk, idly batter

At Raghvendra Hotel Tiffins & Meals, Bhadrachalam, houseflies were found in Idly batter (8kg) and boiled milk (5 litres).

“The FSSAI License copy was not displayed at any prominent location of the premises. Proper hygiene is not maintained within the cooking area. Food handlers were found without proper hairnets, aprons and gloves. Cooked and raw food is not covered with lids. No pest control measures are being followed by the hotel management. Prepared food is kept under the roof with spider webs, oil deposition is found falling from the roof.

The inspections in Bhadrachalam follow waves of inspections in Hyderabad and surrounding areas where questionable standards of hygiene were found by the department.