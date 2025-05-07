Icon star Allu Arjun’s secret Bollywood meeting goes viral

Hyderabad: After the huge success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun has become one of the top stars in India. His stylish acting and mass appeal have made fans fall in love with him. Everyone is now excited about his next movie with director Atlee. This new movie, called AA22XA6 for now, will be a big action film with international-level visuals but a strong Indian story.

Allu Arjun Meets Aamir Khan

Recently, Allu Arjun was seen at Aamir Khan’s house in Mumbai. A photo of the two stars smiling together is going viral on social media. Fans are now wondering — is a new movie coming with both of them? The way they posed together makes people think it was more than just a friendly visit.

A Possible Big Team-Up?

Nothing is confirmed yet, but fans are already dreaming big. Aamir Khan is known for choosing strong scripts and working with talented actors. Allu Arjun, with his energy and style, could be perfect for Aamir’s next big project. Some reports say Aamir might be planning a period drama and could be looking for the right actor to lead it. Could Allu be the one?

What’s Happening Next?

Right now, Allu Arjun is busy with AA22, where he will play a tough new role with a completely new look. Aamir Khan is working on Sitaare Zameen Par, which will release in June 2025.

There is no official news yet about a movie together, but fans are hopeful. If these two stars team up, it could be one of the biggest films ever!